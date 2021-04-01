IndiGo starts 14 new flights under Udan scheme

IndiGo on Thursday said it has started 14 new flights under regional connectivity scheme Udan from March 28 onwards.
In a press release, the carrier said it has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala and Shillong-Silchar.
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
