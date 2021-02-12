IndiGo, SpiceJet offers: 46 new flights announced; Check routes, latest airfares

IndiGo, SpiceJet offers routes: Flyers can buy flight tickets from the official websites of SpiceJet and IndiGo.

IndiGo, SpiceJet offers routes: Flyers are set to get more options as IndiGo and SpiceJet announced a list of new flights. While IndiGo has decided to strengthen regional connectivity by announcing 22 new flights across India, SpiceJet stated it was launching 24 new domestic flights. The key highlights of these newly announced flights are that these will cover tourist places, metro cities, and routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN.

IndiGo will commence flights between Agartala-Aizawl under the RCS scheme. It will also introduce exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati. IndiGo will commence flights between Chennai-Surat, Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, and Jaipur-Surat.

Here is the list of newly announced IndiGo flights

SpiceJet will connect Ajmer with Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Amritsar. The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer with Delhi and Ahmedabad. The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad–Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Delhi routes. Flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai will operate three days a week. Flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat. Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week.

SpiceJet’s seasonal flights are being operated from February 12 to March 13, 2021, all other flights will commence operations effective February 19 and 20, 2021.

SpiceJet has announced all-inclusive one-way fares starting as low as Rs 3963 on Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Rs 4080 on Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Rs 3377 on Kolkata-Guwahati, Rs 5192 on Guwahati-Delhi, Rs 3439 on Ahmedabad-Amritsar, Rs 3430 on Amritsar-Ahmedabad, Rs 5130 on Bengaluru-Patna, Rs 5154 on Patna-Bengaluru, Rs 3902 on Surat-Patna, Rs 4104 on Patna-Surat, Rs 5789 on Ahmedabad-Bagdogra and Rs 5807 on Bagdogra-Ahmedabad. The airline has also announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 4143 on Mumbai-Ajmer and Rs 4035 on the Ajmer-Mumbai route.

Here is the list of newly announced SpiceJet flights

Flyers can buy flight tickets from the official websites of SpiceJet and IndiGo.