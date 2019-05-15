IndiGo offers Summer bonanza to fliers: Book tickets at as low as Rs 999 only!

IndiGo sale 2019: IndiGo offers mega sales on domestic and international routes! In a summer bonanza for fliers, IndiGo has announced summer sale. The IndiGo sale offers are applicable to 17 international and 53 domestic destinations. So if you are planning for a trip with your family or friends, this your chance to book cheap flight tickets and fly to your favourite destinations. IndiGo sale on which routes: Under IndiGo sale, one can book flight tickets for 17 international routes. Apart from this, tickets are also available for 53 domestic routes. The prominent routes are Delhi-Kuala Lumpur, Bengaluru-Male, Hyderabad-Dubai, Chennai-Kuwait, Delhi-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Hyderabad. IndiGo sale dates: The summer sale by IndiGo is valid till May 16. That means one can book flight tickets and get offers till Thursday i.e May 16. However, booking period is between May 29 and September 28. IndiGo sale offers: Under the lucrative sale offers, IndiGo is offering 10 lakh seats on sale. While Domestic flights start at Rs 999, International flights start at Rs 3499. Apart from this, IndiGo is offering attractive discounts up to 30 per cent on pre-paid excess baggage and prepaid express check-in service, IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said. IndiGo flight booking: To avail IndiGo sale offers, you need to visit . The web page will give you options like check-in, flight status, view\/change booking, update contact details and book flight. You need to select book flight. After that, there will be three options- one way, round trip and multi-city. If you select one way, you need to fill in boarding airport name, destination airport and departure date. If you select round trip, you need to fill in boarding airport name, destination airport, departure date and return date. If you select round trip, you need to fill in boarding airports' names, destination airports' names, departure dates. After that IndiGo will provide you with a list of flights with fares and timings. You can select based on your priorities. Then you need to select book flight and proceed through the payment option. For payment option, you need to pay via several modes of online payment. As per the DGCA data, IndiGo has 44 per cent domestic passenger market share.