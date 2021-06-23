IndiGo rolls out discount for vaccinated flyers; Here’s how you can avail it

At the time of booking, passengers can opt for discounts if they have received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

In a move to promote vaccination against Coronavirus infection in India, flight operator IndiGo has said that it will offer a 10 per cent discount to passengers who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The company’s discount offer is applicable on the base fare and will be offered to people depending on the inventory.

In a press note, IndiGo said that the offer stands valid for everyone who is above the age of 18 years and is located in India. At the time of booking, passengers can opt for discounts if they have received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

IndiGo discount: What you need

In order to avail the discount offer by IndiGo, passengers will have to furnish a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate that has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This certificate needs to be shown at the airport check-in counter and at the boarding gate while boarding. The company added that people can also display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application during airport check-in counters as well as boarding.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, the airline thinks that it is its responsibility to contribute to the vaccination drive being conducted in India. By offering discounts to encourage people in favor of vaccination can be a step for them towards the common goal.

The move comes at a time when India is battling novel Coronavirus and a possibility of a third Covid-19 wave has further increased the urgency to vaccinate more and more people. Many airlines are also taking initiatives to vaccinate their own staff and crew members. Earlier this month, Vistara announced that it is focusing on vaccinating all of its crew members and airport staff as it flew its first flight with a fully vaccinated crew.