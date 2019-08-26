IndiGo opens booking for daily flight to this Chinese city; check schedule, date, fares

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options between India and China.

Flyers travelling to China from Delhi Airport (Del) can now book tickets for an IndiGo flight on Delhi–Chengdu route. The Airline has started the sale for its daily non-stop flights to China, after receiving the necessary regulatory nod. Chengdu is set to be IndiGo’s 20th international destination. Chengdu, located in Sichuan province, is considered as one of the busiest and fastest growing cities in China. It will be IndiGo’s 20th international destination.

IndiGo flight schedule, fares, dates: Flight number 6E 1035 will depart daily from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 10.00 pm (Indian Standard Time) and will reach Chengdu at 4.55 am (local time). Fare is fixed at Rs 8,399. Flight number 6E 1036 will depart from Chengdu at 5.55 am (local time) and arrive at Delhi at 8.15 am (IST). The fare is fixed at Rs 8,399. The flight service will begin from September 15.

Customers who would like to plan their travel can book tickets through official website of IndiGo www.goindigo.in (https://www.goindigo.in). The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options between India and China.

“We are pleased to open bookings for Chengdu, our 20th international destination. China, besides being a popular destination for Indian tourists, is also the world’s largest source of outbound travellers. Increased connectivity between India and China will attract Chinese tourists to the country, contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations. China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism value,” IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said. “IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers while offering more flexibility at affordable fares, on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free flying experience,” Boulter said.