IndiGo offers RT-PCR Covid-19 testing for domestic, international flyers at home

IndiGo has started RT-PCR testing for Coronavirus for its domestic and international flyers. The no-frills airline is providing both home visits or lab visit options for its flyers. Apart from India, IndiGo is offering the Covid-19 RT-PCR services in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Kuwait.

IndiGo has tied up with Stemz Healthcare to provide the Covid-19 RT-PCR testing services at “affordable rates” for passengers booked tickets for its domestic and international flights. To avail of the Covid-19 RT-PCR testing, passengers need to go to the IndiGo website and look for the offer section. At the offer section, customers need to click on “Test before take-off- Take your pre-6E flight COVID-19 RT-PCR test with Stemz Healthcare and travel with a smile”. You will be directed to another page. You can book an appointment by submitting details such as flight number, departure date and time, PNR number, destination, destination date, passport number. You can also check status.

IndiGo has said that if any passenger undertaking the COVID-19 RT-PCR test he or she may also provide an exemption from quarantine to the passengers subject to the respective laws of the country or state.

“As per travel guidelines, several states and countries require a COVID-19 RT-PCR test to be undertaken within a stipulated time frame before a customer boards a flight. We are pleased to introduce the option to book a test along with the flight, enabling easy access to get the tests done before travelling. This is another step in our endeavour to provide a safe and hassle-free travel experience to our customers on-board our lean, clean flying machine,” IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.