IndiGo offers for passengers: Flyers can now watch movies, sports, entertainment videos of SonyLIV in flight

Flyers travelling on IndiGo flight will now be able to watch movies, sporting events, videos from SonyLIV while flying. IndiGo has tied up with video-on demand platform SonyLIV in this regard. As part of the deal, flyers will be able to enjoy the entertainment services on IndiGo domestic flights. Flyers can avail IndiGo’s “exclusive offer” by obtaining a link from the airline at boarding counters on airports across India.

IndiGo passengers need to pay Rs 25 to avail the weekly subscription of SonyLIV. A flyer needs to first subscribe to SonyLIV in the boarding area or check-in area. He/she then needs to download the content on the mobile phone or any devices. Since content can’t be watched online while flying, flyers can watch the downloaded videos in airplane mode or offline mode.

IndiGo has said that as a flyer will be in offline and airplane mode, he can’t download onboard. However, the pre-downloaded content can be streamed onboard. Since passengers will avail a weekly subscription, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight for seven days.

In a press release, the low-cost carrier said, “SonyLIV is home to award-winning English shows like The Good Doctor, Counterpart, The Spanish Princess, Britannia, Victoria along with a string of acclaimed originals like Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 amongst others.” SonyLIV recently launched over 2,000 hours of content in Tamil and Telugu spanning films, web originals and shows, the airline said in the release.

According to data provided by aviation regulator DGCA, IndiGo has 47 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market. This has made it the leading airline in India.