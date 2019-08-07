IndiGo offers direct flights to Silchar, Assam; also announces daily flights to Doha

IndiGo flight number 6E 0596 will depart from Silchar airport at 9.15 am and arrive at Kolkata airport at 10.30 am daily starting from September 20

IndiGo is providing more air connectivity to north-east. The no-frills airline has announced daily non-stop flights to Assam’s Silchar. Silchar Airport (IXS) is IndiGo’s 57th domestic destination and 76th overall destination. Post the launch of direct flights to Shillong, Agartala and Dibrugarh recently, Silchar is the 8th location in the north-east connected by IndiGo, enhancing mobility, trade and tourism in the region, the airline said in a statement. Bookings have been opened for flights on Kolkata-Silchar route.

Talking about the Kolkata-Silchar daily direct flights. “We have taken another step towards enhancing point-to-point connectivity for our passengers, by introducing Kolkata – Silchar route. The direct connectivity with Silchar, our 57th domestic destination, will offer ease of travel and attract huge traffic for its natural beauty, rich and diversified culture giving tourists a unique experience. We will continue to add more destinations and flights in our network to offer a wide choice, on-time performance, affordable, courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

IndiGo has also launched its second direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Doha. The airline connects Indian cities with 7 destinations in the Middle-east, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Kuwait, Muscat, Jeddah and Doha. “We are pleased to launch our second flight on the Hyderabad-Doha route. Increasing traffic between Middle-East and South India outlines a huge potential for the route. Introducing these flights not only meets the growing travel demand but will also promote trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries,” Boulter said.

IndiGo flight status, offers, bookings

IndiGo flight number 6E 6558 will depart from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata at 7.30 am and arrive at Silchar Airport at 8.45 am daily starting from September 20.

IndiGo flight number 6E 0596 will depart from Silchar airport at 9.15 am and arrive at Kolkata airport at 10.30 am daily starting from September 20.

IndiGo flight fare on Kolkata-Silchar route is Rs 2989 and Silchar-Kolkata is Rs 2,418.

IndiGo flight number 6E 1727 will depart from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) in Hyderabad at 11.40 pm (IST) and arrive in Doha at 1.25 am (local time) daily from September 16. IndiGo flight number 6E 1731 will depart from Doha at 2.25 am (local time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 9.05 am (IST) daily from September 17.

IndiGo flight fare on Hyderabad-Doha route is Rs 9791 and on Doha-Hyderabad route is Rs 9,246.