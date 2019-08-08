IndiGo offering new benefits to passengers with add-on-service ‘6E Prime’, check what the flyer has to offer

IndiGo is among India’s largest passenger airlines and operates in almost all domestic zones.

IndiGo India is offering a new add-on offer to its flyers. The Airline which operates extensively both domestically and internationally has offered the customers an option to get privileged services with a new add-on offer called ‘6E Prime’. This add-on offers a three-in-one service and is a complete package for any domestic or international passenger. Indigo is among India’s largest passenger airlines and it operates in maximum domestic zones. The flyer informed that when a passenger subscribes to this service, then he/she is automatically entitled to avail 3 additional services on a priority basis. 6E Prime is a package that offers you a comfortable and hassle-free air-travel at a reasonable price.

The 6E Prime add-on package entitles the passenger to avail three additional services for a minimal price, which in general are on-request paid-services. The services that the customers can avail if they have subscribed for 6E Prime are – the seat of their own choice, an in-flight food combo which includes one snack and one beverage and baggage on priority service. Thus, if subscribed to 6E Prime the passenger gets a choice seat and snack combo of their picking along with fast forward service. The 6E Prime add-on service of IndiGo starts at Rs 799 per passenger per sector for the domestic journey and Rs 1,299 per passenger per sector for international journey.

Under the terms and conditions of the add-on service offer, the subscribers are not entitled to select a seat in the first row. Regarding the snack option, if the passenger has not selected the food items then they will be served with what is available on the flight. 6E Prime is not available for group bookings.

For the passengers of IndiGo, as many as 42 domestic airports and 15 international airports in India and 12 airports outside India, as the point of origin, offer Priority Check-In (Fast Forward) service.

IndiGo’s add-on service, the 6E Prime can only be booked through IndiGo’s website or mobile application, either at the time of booking or at any time thereafter. Notably, the conditions that are applied with 6E Prime subscription suggest the passenger avail the service at least two hours before the scheduled departure of the flight in case of domestic travel and in case of international travel at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the flight.

The 6E Prime add-on is non-cancellable, non-transferable and non-refundable offer but the fees will be refunded in case of cancellation of flight booking.

The service can be useful for the regular flyer as it helps in faster check-in and a priority baggage service so that one can quickly rush out of the airport, without having to wait for long to claim their baggage.