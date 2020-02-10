Indigo launches Hindi booking website; low-cost carrier starts flights between Prayagraj and Gorakhpur

IndiGo is arguably the leader in the Indian aviation market having acquired around 48 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market.

In a bid to boost passenger numbers, airline company IndiGo has started its Hindi website to lure customers who use Hindi as their first language. Starting a ticket booking website in Hindi is being considered as a good move as the consumption of internet and digital content by people in the states dominated by the Hindi speaking population is increasing. India had 637 million internet users as of March 2019 and the consumption of digital content in Hindi has seen a massive surge of 94 per cent in 2018-19, news agency PTI reported Indigo as saying. The reports further said that the consumption and demand for content in regional languages have increased significantly over the last few years.

IndiGo is arguably the leader in the Indian aviation market having acquired around 48 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market. The low-cost air carrier launched the Hindi website to meet the “customer demand” and has plans to launch the website in other regional languages as well to “deepen” consumer connect within Indian markets.

Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, William Boulter said in the press release “We are pleased to announce the launch of our website in the Hindi language.” The growing prominence of regional content and customer’s demand for accessing the internet in Hindi has been a key driver for us to include regional outreach as an important part of our consumer connect strategy.”

Meanwhile, Indigo, working on its vision to provide point-to-point connectivity across Tier-II and Tier-III cities has also started a connecting flight between Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

Indigo Airlines has become the first airline company in India to launch a full-fledged Hindi website. IndiGo airlines saw its profits doubling to Rs 496 crore for the Q3 ending in December quarter as compared to Rs 185.20 crore earned in the corresponding quarter last year while Q3 Revenue rose by 25.5 per cent to Rs 9,931.70 crore according to the company’s filing at the stock exchange.