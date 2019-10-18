IndiGo launches direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam

IndiGo has a fleet of over 240 aircraft. The airline offers almost 1500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations.

IndiGo has launched direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam (HCMC or Saigon) from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU). This was airline’s direct flight on Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City route. Ho Chi Minh City IndiGo’s 22nd international and 7th Southeast Asian destination. Earlier this month, IndiGo launched flight to Hanoi.

IndiGo flights schedule, fares: Flight number 6E 1363 will depart from Kolkata at 10.30 am (IST) and will reach Ho Chi Minh City at 3.50 pm (local time). Flight number 6E 1364 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 4.50 pm (local time) and is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata airport at 7.15 pm (IST). These two flights are available on a daily basis except Monday and Wednesday.

Flight number 6E 1363 will depart from Kolkata airport at 10.30 am and is scheduled to reach at Ho Chi Minh City at 4.00 pm (local time). Flight number 6E 1364 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 4.55 pm (local time) and will reach Kolkata at 7.15 pm. These two flights will be available on Monday and Wednesday.

Another flight will depart from Kolkata airport at 11.20 am and is scheduled to reach Ho Chi Minh City at 4.20 pm (local time). The return flight will start from Ho Chi Minh City at 5.20 pm (local time) and is scheduled to reach Kolkata airport at 7.20 pm (IST). These two flights will available on a daily basis from October 27.

Ticket fares of these flights are starting at Rs 8999.

“We are excited to inaugurate our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, which holds immense potential for both business and leisure travellers. The city offers a mix of ancient architecture, war history, blend of cultures and trade opportunities for everyone. In our endeavour to connect more international destinations with key Indian cities, we are confident that this route will be a step towards the promotion of trade, tourism and mobility between the two nations. We have again received a very encouraging response on this route after Hanoi. We will continue to expand our network to meet the requirements of our customers while offering more flexibility at affordable fares, on-time performance, and courteous and hassle-free flying experience,” IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

