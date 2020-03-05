IndiGo launches 15 flights; Flyers get more options for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Due to IndiGo's move, there will be more flights for Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM), Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), and Chennai International Airport (MAA)
IndiGo flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad: Travellers now get more options for flying to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai as IndiGo has announced 15 new flights connecting aforementioned top metro cities across India. Strengthening its domestic network, IndiGo has announced 5 new flights to and from Chennai, 3 new flights to and from Delhi, 4 new flights to and from Mumbai, 4 new flights to and from Bangalore, and 6 new flights to and from Hyderabad.
Due to IndiGo’s move, there will be more flights for Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM), Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), and Chennai International Airport (MAA).
Flight No. From To Fare (In Rs)
6273 Bangalore Jaipur 2849
373 Jaipur Bangalore 3101
6339 Bangalore Indore 3460
345 Indore Bangalore 3334
323 Mumbai Chennai 2022
5353 Chennai Mumbai 1991
219 Delhi Indore 1483
966 Indore Delhi 1802
292 Chennai Hyderabad 1297
292 Hyderabad Guwahati 5007
6355 Kolkata Hyderabad 2801
6557 Hyderabad Chennai 1524
921 Delhi Hyderabad 2044
6326 Hyderabad Chennai 1524
6787 Patna Mumbai 3372
Except for flight number 345 Indore – Bangalore and flight number 219 Delhi – Indore, all the other flights are daily ones. These two flights will be available on a daily basis except Tuesday. Flight number 6273 Bangalore – Jaipur and flight number 373 Jaipur – Bangalore will be operated from July 1, 2020. Flight number 6787 Patna – Mumbai will be operated from May 15, 2020. Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.com.
