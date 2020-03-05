IndiGo launches 15 flights; Flyers get more options for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.com.

IndiGo flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad: Travellers now get more options for flying to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai as IndiGo has announced 15 new flights connecting aforementioned top metro cities across India. Strengthening its domestic network, IndiGo has announced 5 new flights to and from Chennai, 3 new flights to and from Delhi, 4 new flights to and from Mumbai, 4 new flights to and from Bangalore, and 6 new flights to and from Hyderabad.

Due to IndiGo’s move, there will be more flights for Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM), Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), and Chennai International Airport (MAA).

Flight No. From To Fare (In Rs)

6273 Bangalore Jaipur 2849

373 Jaipur Bangalore 3101

6339 Bangalore Indore 3460

345 Indore Bangalore 3334

323 Mumbai Chennai 2022

5353 Chennai Mumbai 1991

219 Delhi Indore 1483

966 Indore Delhi 1802

292 Chennai Hyderabad 1297

292 Hyderabad Guwahati 5007

6355 Kolkata Hyderabad 2801

6557 Hyderabad Chennai 1524

921 Delhi Hyderabad 2044

6326 Hyderabad Chennai 1524

6787 Patna Mumbai 3372

Except for flight number 345 Indore – Bangalore and flight number 219 Delhi – Indore, all the other flights are daily ones. These two flights will be available on a daily basis except Tuesday. Flight number 6273 Bangalore – Jaipur and flight number 373 Jaipur – Bangalore will be operated from July 1, 2020. Flight number 6787 Patna – Mumbai will be operated from May 15, 2020. Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.com.