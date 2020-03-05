IndiGo launches 15 flights; Flyers get more options for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad

New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020

Due to IndiGo's move, there will be more flights for Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM), Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), and Chennai International Airport (MAA)

Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo's official website www.goIndiGo.com.

IndiGo flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad: Travellers now get more options for flying to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai as IndiGo has announced 15 new flights connecting aforementioned top metro cities across India. Strengthening its domestic network, IndiGo has announced 5 new flights to and from Chennai, 3 new flights to and from Delhi, 4 new flights to and from Mumbai, 4 new flights to and from Bangalore, and 6 new flights to and from Hyderabad.

Flight No.       From            To            Fare (In Rs)

6273               Bangalore    Jaipur         2849
373                 Jaipur        Bangalore      3101
6339              Bangalore   Indore           3460
345                Indore        Bangalore       3334
323                Mumbai    Chennai           2022
5353              Chennai Mumbai              1991
219                Delhi       Indore                 1483
966               Indore     Delhi                   1802
292              Chennai Hyderabad           1297
292             Hyderabad Guwahati         5007
6355             Kolkata Hyderabad          2801
6557             Hyderabad Chennai         1524
921                Delhi Hyderabad             2044
6326             Hyderabad Chennai        1524
6787              Patna Mumbai                 3372

Except for flight number 345 Indore – Bangalore and flight number 219 Delhi – Indore, all the other flights are daily ones. These two flights will be available on a daily basis except Tuesday. Flight number 6273 Bangalore – Jaipur and flight number 373 Jaipur – Bangalore will be operated from July 1, 2020. Flight number 6787 Patna – Mumbai will be operated from May 15, 2020. Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.com.

