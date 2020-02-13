Indigo introduces six new direct flights! Check routes and other details

IndiGo had recently launched 15 new flights with exclusive 4 routes under UDAN scheme. Image: PTI

In order to bolster its international connectivity, IndiGo has announced that it will start six new daily direct flights. These new routes will also include a direct flight from Bengaluru to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from March 29 this year. Not only this, the airline company also plans to start a new route from Mumbai to Kathmandu in Nepal starting June 25. A flight between Chennai and Sri Lanka (Colombo) will also be started with effect from March 1.

According to the company, the new routes will help pilgrims to travel with ease. Jeddah is a hub for commercial activities as well as a gateway for Haj in Saudi Arabia. Kathmandu, on the other hand, has famous Pashupatinath temple and according to the airlines these routes are expected to increase ‘social cohesion’. Nepal, anyways, is a unique opportunity for all flight operators given the increase in tourism it offers due to many Buddhist and Hindu worship places amidst the Himalayan range. This will promote an increase in mobility, said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. He further stressed that increased traffic between India and Nepal will promote economic growth and opportunities for both the counties. Not just IndiGo, but Vistara has also opened its services from Delhi to Kathmandu for better connectivity.

Meanwhile, IndiGo had recently launched 15 new flights with exclusive 4 routes under UDAN scheme. The new routes under the scheme include Aizawl to Agartala and Gorakhpur to Prayagraj and vice-versa. These services are expected to be functional from February 29, 2020. The airlines currently have a fleet of 250 aircraft. It also offers 1,500 flights daily and offers its services across 62 domestic destinations along with 23 international destinations.