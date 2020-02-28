Indigo launches credit card! Enjoy free flight tickets, meal, discounts on shopping, medical bill with Ka-ching

IndiGo credit card users will get access to lucrative benefits priority check-in, a complimentary meal, choice of seat, access to exclusive lounge, option to play golf in some of the top golf courses across India,

IndiGo passengers can now get complimentary Air Tickets and other travel and lifestyle benefits by using the airline’s credit card! IndiGo has launched its first credit card ‘Ka-ching’ by partnering HDFC Bank and Mastercard. IndiGo credit cardholders will welcome benefits of complimentary flights tickets, rewards and rebates on IndiGo transactions, and dining, entertainment and grocery.

The IndiGo credit card comes in two variants, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL. Apart from providing richer travel experience, customers will get complimentary flight tickets on activation between Rs 1500 and Rs 3000. The users will be able to accrue 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions and earn 10-15 per cent rewards on shopping, dining, medical bill, transport, spends with featured partners.

Apart from these, IndiGo credit card users will get access to lucrative benefits priority check-in, a complimentary meal, choice of seat, access to exclusive lounge, option to play golf in some of the top golf courses across India, and complimentary expert medical opinions from experts.

IndiGo credit card 6E Rewards XL: Users will get complimentary flight ticket worth Rs 3000 on activation. They will get 6E Prime facilities such as priority check-in, a complimentary meal, and choice of seat. Users will get 5 per cent 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions. Users will get 3 per cent 6E rewards on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions. Users will get 2 per cent 6E Rewards on all other non-IndiGo transactions except wallet and fuel. Credit cardholders will get 15 per cent 6E Rewards on feature partner transactions. Users will get free access to 8 domestic airport lounge. There will be 1 per cent of the waiver on fuel surcharge. Users will be provided with a discounted convenience fee of Rs 100 per pax per segment.

IndiGo credit card 6E Rewards: Users will get complimentary flight ticket worth Rs 1500 on activation. Passengers will get 6E Prime Add-on facilities such as choice of seat, priority check-in and a complimentary meal. Users can enjoy 2.5 per cent 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions, 2 per cent 6E Rewards on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions, 1 per cent 6E Rewards on all other non- IndiGo transactions except fuel and wallet, up to 10 per cent 6E Rewards on feature partner transactions, discounted convenience fee of Rs 100 per Pax per segment and 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver.