IndiGo flight with 172 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport

Updated: Jan 17, 2021 3:08 PM

The emergency landing of the Surat-Kolkata flight was made at the Bhopal airport due to a technical glitch.

It is not yet clear as to what technical glitch made the pilot of the Kolkata bound flight resort to an emergency landing.It is not yet clear as to what technical glitch made the pilot of the Kolkata bound flight resort to an emergency landing. (Representative image)

A Kolkata bound Indigo flight which was coming from Surat had to make an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The emergency landing of the Surat-Kolkata flight was made at the Bhopal airport due to a technical glitch. The flight with a total of 172 passengers on board safely descended at the Bhopal airport, according to the statement released by the Bhopal airport director.

It is not yet clear as to what technical glitch made the pilot of the Kolkata bound flight resort to an emergency landing. The investigation of the technical glitch that forced the emergency landing of the airport is underway at the Bhopal airport.

Days ago, a SpiceJet flight that had taken off from Odisha’s Jharsuguda airport had to be diverted and landed at the Kolkata airport due to some technical glitch. The airport officials at the Kolkata airport had said that the technical glitch was related to cabin pressure of the plane. The SpiceJet airline had confirmed the incident and said that the pilot had made an emergency landing of the aircraft after the sudden cabin pressure warning at an altitude of 22,000 feet. The airline also said that all passengers who had boarded the flight were safe and comfortable after landing at the Kolkata airport.

The crew of the plane before making an emergency landing of the plane has to request the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which approves the emergency landing request and makes the necessary arrangements for the safe emergency landing of the airport.

