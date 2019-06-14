Indigo flight offers: Now travel from Ahmedabad to Guwahati, Bagdogra; check timings, fares

IndiGo announces affordable flights between Ahmedabad and Bagdogra, and Ahmedabad and Guwahati routes. The no-frill airline has started the daily flight between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Gujarat metropolis to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Assam's biggest city and Bagdogra Airport (IXB) in West Bengal. IndiGo flight schedule, timings, fares According to details shared by IndiGo, flight number 6E 6053 departs from Ahmedabad at 9.40 am and reaches Bagdogra at 12.10 pm. The flight number 6E 6054 departs from Bagdogra at 12.50 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 3.30 pm. Flight number 6E 6055 departs from Ahmedabad at 4.20 pm and reaches Guwahati at 7.20 pm. The flight number 6E 6056 leaves from Guwahati at 8.00 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 11.00 pm. Fares for Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad flight would cost Rs 4499 and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad would also cost Rs 4499. IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers around 1400 daily flights. It connects 54 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations. \u201cAs a part of our endeavour to strengthen domestic connectivity, we are delighted to launch direct flights from Ahmedabad to Bagdogra and Guwahati. These flights will not only provide more travel options to customers, but also bolster business opportunities in the cities, through enhanced regional connectivity,\u201d Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo William Boulter said. \u201cWith the introduction of these flights, we will continue to provide flexibility of choice to our customers as IndiGo continues to offer on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free flying experience consistently,\u201d he added. How to book IndiGo flights Fliers who want to book tickets for IndiGo flights must go to its official website www.goindigo.in. Go to 'Book flight' section and choose one way or round trip as per your requirements. Then you need fill in details like name of departure airport, name of arrival airport, date of journey, number of passengers. If you belong to categories such as armed forces, senior citizen, family and friends, students and minor, then you need to select that. Click on 'Search flight' option and a separate page will show you the list of flights with timings and fares. You need to select as per your priority.