IndiGo announces new daily non-stop flights to Dhaka and Yangon; check details

The IndiGo flight fare on Delhi-Dhaka route is Rs 8899

IndiGo has announced the launch of daily non-stop international flights connecting Delhi and Kolkata to Bangladesh and Myanmar. The flight will connect Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh capital Dhaka. Another flight will connect Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata and Yangon International Airport.

IndiGo flight schedule:

IndiGo flight number 6E 1861 will depart from Delhi at 1.30 pm and will reach Dhaka at 4.10 pm (local time). Flight number 6E 1862 will depart Dhaka at 5.10 pm (local time) and arrive in Delhi at 6.55 pm. The operation will begin from August 22. Flight number 6E 1398 will depart from Kolkata at 11.30 am and reach Yangon at 2.30 pm. Flight number 6E 1399 will depart from Yangon at 3.30 pm (local time) and arrive at 4.30 pm.

IndiGo flight fare:

The IndiGo flight fare on Kolkata-Yangon-Kolkata is fixed at Rs 5999. The IndiGo flight fare on Delhi-Dhaka route is Rs 8899. IndiGo flight fare on Dhaka-Delhi route is Rs 10,000.

“In line with our international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries and will boost trade, tourism, and mobility,” Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter said.

“As part of our mission to extend affordable air connectivity within India and internationally, we are delighted to announce daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka. We are confident, with Dhaka being a handicraft and textile hub in Asia, enhanced connectivity will promote trade as well as tourism between India and Bangladesh,” Boulter said.

“IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they demand. It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice to our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable flying experience. IndiGo is committed to offering its leisure and business travellers an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable flying experience consistently,” Boulter said.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.