IndiGo enhances connectivity across India; adds 20 new flights

IndiGo is further enhancing its customer experience with the launch of 20 new flights across its network.

Effective, July 01, 2018, India’s low-cost carrier, will now operate a second daily flight between Bengaluru – Varanasi, Bengaluru – Chandigarh, and a third daily flight between Ranchi – Bengaluru and Indore – Bengaluru. 6E will also operate an additional flight between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli and Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru effective June 28, 2018.

Additionally, effective July 15, 2018 the airline will also introduce its first direct flight between Kolkata – Chandigarh, Kolkata – Indore, and a non-stop flight from Chandigarh – Srinagar (return). Plus, a second non-stop daily flight between Indore and Nagpur (return). The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.

Speaking on the addition of new routes to its services, Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial officer, IndiGo expressed, “IndiGo is reinforcing its commitment to on-time performance by announcing new frequencies from Chandigarh, Varanasi, Ranchi, Indore and Tiruchirappalli connecting Bengaluru. Kolkata – Chandigarh, Kolkata – Indore and Chandigarh – Srinagar have also emerged as sectors that have started attracting both leisure and business passengers in the recent past, and hold immense potential for IndiGo. It is our constant endeavour to provide greater flexibility of choice for our customers, and we continue to offer them an on-time, courteous and hassle free service and low fares, always.”