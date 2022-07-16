IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight diverted to Jaipur following engine snag

An IndiGo flight en route to Vadodara from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday as a precautionary measure following vibrations in engines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a probe into the incident.

DGCA officials said the pilots decided to divert the flight on observing vibrations in the engines for a second. The flight was being operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

“IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on July 14, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route,” the airline said in a statement.

“As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey,” it said.

A large section of IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians recently went on mass sick leave to protest low salaries. The airline had said it is in dialogue with its employees and is addressing some of the issues related to their remuneration.

The carrier increased the salaries of its pilots by 8% earlier this month, in addition to an earlier 8% hike in April, and reinstated their overtime allowance to the pre-pandemic level.

IndiGo, which operates nearly 1,600 domestic and international flights daily, had cut pilots’ salaries by 28% in 2020 following Covid-led restrictions.

On July 2, as many as 55% of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of cabin crew members went on sick leave. According to sources, most of them went for the second phase of the recruitment drive organised by Tata-owned Air India on the same day.