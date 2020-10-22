  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiGo celebrating Durga Puja at six airports

October 22, 2020 4:52 PM

The carrier said this celebration is part of its "India by IndiGo" campaign that promotes diverse Indian culture.

These six stations are Kolkata, Silchar, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Agartala and Jorhat.

IndiGo on Thursday said it is celebrating Durga Puja through Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at six airports from October 21 to 27.

These six stations are Kolkata, Silchar, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Agartala and Jorhat.

“In addition, special Bengali food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin, which will be available exclusively on flights from Kolkata for travel dates between on October 21 to 27 October,” the airline said.

“The (Oct 21-Oct 27) festivities will include Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at the airport, while the staff will be dressed in traditional Puja clothes and boarding gate and inflight announcements will be made in Bengali,” the airline said.

