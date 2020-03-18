IndiGo cancels flights on Delhi-Istanbul, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur route from March18-31

Many countries across the world have partially or completely sealed their borders, causing major airlines across the world to ground most of their planes.

IndiGo announced on Tuesday that as aviation regulator DGCA has restricted international traffic from Turkey and Malaysia, it will be cancelling its flights on Delhi-Istanbul route and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur route from March 18 to March 31.

“These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers,” the airline stated in a press release.

The airline has already cancelled flights between Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur until March 31, 2020 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur until April 30, 2020. More than 7,100 people have died globally till now due to COVID-19. Many countries across the world have partially or completely sealed their borders, causing major airlines across the world to ground most of their planes.