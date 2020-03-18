IndiGo cancels flights on Delhi-Istanbul, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur route from March18-31

By: |
Published: March 18, 2020 9:38:09 AM

The airline has already cancelled flights between Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur until March 31, 2020 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur until April 30, 2020.

indigo, indigo flights cancelled, DGCA, Indigo chennai Kuala Lumpur route flight, COVID19, indigo delhi instabul flightMany countries across the world have partially or completely sealed their borders, causing major airlines across the world to ground most of their planes.

IndiGo announced on Tuesday that as aviation regulator DGCA has restricted international traffic from Turkey and Malaysia, it will be cancelling its flights on Delhi-Istanbul route and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur route from March 18 to March 31.

“These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers,” the airline stated in a press release.

Related News

The airline has already cancelled flights between Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur until March 31, 2020 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur until April 30, 2020. More than 7,100 people have died globally till now due to COVID-19. Many countries across the world have partially or completely sealed their borders, causing major airlines across the world to ground most of their planes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. IndiGo cancels flights on Delhi-Istanbul Chennai-Kuala Lumpur route from March18-31
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA mandates stringent sanitary measures for airlines as COVID-19 spreads
2Curbs get stringent in Maharashtra; govt warns against violation of advisories, protocol
3Coronavirus scare: First Lady Melania Trump urges Americans to stay at home