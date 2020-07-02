IndiGo announces special offer for ‘Tough Cookie’ doctors and nurses; Check details

The scheme has been named ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign by the airline. (Image: Reuters)

IndiGo discounts: IndiGo has announced 25% discount for healthcare workers! Budget Indian airline IndiGo on Thursday said that it would be offering a discount of 25% on the airfare to doctors and nurses, according to a report by news agency PTI. The discount offer would remain in place till the end of 2020, the airline said, adding that the measure has been taken as the doctors and nurses are at the forefront of India’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak. However, all the nurses and doctors would have to provide valid IDs from the hospitals as a proof of their identity while checking in for their flights, the report quoted the airline as saying in a press release.

The report added that the discount would be offered while booking the tickets through the airline’s website and it would be valid for travel as well as sale from July 1 to December 31 this year.

The scheme has been named ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign by the airline, as a way of thanking the medical staff. The airline was quoted by PTI as saying that as a part of this initiative, IndiGo would be tracking the “Tough Cookie” journey and make it a special one at every step. It would begin with a complementary cookie tin at the check-in counter, followed by a welcome announcement at the boarding gate. A special Tough Cookie sticker would also be placed on the PPE and they would be welcomed on board warmly with an in-flight announcement, the airline said.

Meanwhile, passenger loads in domestic flights are still low, even as the operations resumed on May 25 after a halt of two months. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, in a Twitter post, said that on July 1, as many as 71,471 passengers boarded 785 flights, indicating an average of 91 passengers in a plane that took off on Wednesday, the report said. Commonly used aircrafts A320 have around 180 seats in them, meaning that the carriers flew at an average of half the possible passenger load on Wednesday. International flights are still suspended in India.