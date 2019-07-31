IndiGo announces new non-stop daily flights to Hanoi, Vietnam

Now you can book Indigo flight ticket on Kolkata-Hanoi route. A one-way flight ticket fare on Kolkata-Hanoi route starts with Rs 9999

IndiGo has announced daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata and Hanoi in Vietnam. Bookings have been opened for the flight services between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata (CCU) and Hanoi. This is IndiGo’s 19th International and 75th overall destination. Apart from this Vietnam is the fifth Southeast Asian country to feature in the IndiGo Airlines network. IndiGo already has conducted successful commercial flight operations to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Indigo airlines ticket fare on Kolkata-Hanoi route: Now you can book Indigo flight ticket on Kolkata-Hanoi route. A one-way flight ticket fare on Kolkata-Hanoi route starts with Rs 9999.

Indigo flight schedule: Flight number 6E 1398 will depart from Kolkata at 12.40 pm (IST) and arrive at 4.55 pm (local time). Flight number 6E 1399 will depart from Hanoi at 5.55 pm (local time) and arrive in Kolkata 7.20 pm (IST). The flight services will commence from October 3 this year.

“It is truly a very special moment for all of us at IndiGo as it is the first route connecting Kolkata to Hanoi. This milestone reflects our relentless focus and commitment while enabling the Government’s “Act East” vision, in further strengthening the network between eastern corridors of India and the Southeast Asia region. We foresee a rising demand for Hanoi, which is famous for its historic architecture and a rich cultural blend of Southeast Asian and French influence. Additionally, we are also expecting a high demand for the Buddhist circuit as Vietnam has a large Buddhist community,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

“IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers across domestic and international destinations. It is our constant endeavour to provide our customers with a wider choice of destinations, along with on-time, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable flying experience,” Boulter said.