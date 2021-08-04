IndiGo announces 3-day special fares sale on its 15th anniversary; check full details

The airline revealed that the 6E add-ons including Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport will be offered at just Rs 315 (Photo: Reuters)

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares on Wednesday–starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections to celebrate its 15 year anniversary.

The offer for travellers will be available from August 4-6, 2021, and can be availed on travel between September 1, 2021, till March 26, 2022, the airline stated in a press statement. The airline revealed that the 6E add-ons including Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport will be offered at just Rs 315. The Car Rental service will start at Rs 315.

Here’s another good news for HSBC credit card holders. The HSBC card holders can avail an additional 5 per cent cashback offer of up to Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000. An additional 6E benefits with 10 per cent cashback can be availed by customers on using Ka-ching credit card for flight booking and 20 per cent cashback on using Ka-ching credit card for pre-booking add-ons.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in the press statement that it is a momentous occasion for all of us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times. On behalf of team IndiGo, I would like to thank all our customers, partners and members of the aviation fraternity who have made this journey so successful, concluded the CEO.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that IndiGo has started operating flights on the Imphal-Shillong route under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

“The airline, which started operating its flights on the route from Tuesday onwards, will be operating four flights in a week and will deploy its 78-seater ATR-72 aircraft. Currently, 66 UDAN routes are operational by IndiGo airline,” the ministry’s statement noted. Shillong is the second city to be connected with Imphal under the UDAN scheme, it added.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.