IndiGo airline offers 10 lakh flight seats at Rs 999, Rs 3499; check prices, travel period

IndiGo airline is offering domestic flight ticket at Rs 999! In a good news for fliers planning to travel within India and abroad, IndiGo is offering you "Beat the heat with our great fares" offer. Under this offer, IndiGo has put up 10 lakh flight tickets for sale. Apart from the cheap international and domestic flight tickets, one will get cashback offers as well. IndiGo flight tickets prices: Under the latest offering form IndiGo, the fare of a domestic flight will start at Rs 999. International flights have also been covered in the offer. One can purchase tickets of domestic flights at Rs 3,499. IndiGo offer validity, travel period: The IndiGo offer is valid between June 11 and June 14 which is the booking period. This means you need to book tickets for domestic and international flights from June 11 up to 23:59 hours on June 14. The domestic and international flight tickets purchased during the aforementioned time phase for the travel period of June 26 to September 28. According to IndiGo, there are certain terms and conditions which you need to remember while booking domestic and international flights. The offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period, at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure. The date of travel should not be beyond than September 28. The IndiGo offer is not applicable on taxes charged by the government and charges levied by the airport authority. The IndiGo offer is valid only on non-stop domestic and international flights. One can not add on any other offer, scheme, or promotion to this particular offer. IndiGo is not allowing the offer on group bookings. IndiGo Cashback offers: There are several cashback options available on this IndiGo offer. If you are paying through IndusInd Bank Debit or Credit Cards, you can get 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,000 provided that the minimum transaction must be at Rs 4,000. If you are ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, you can get 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000 when the minimum transaction is Rs 6,000. Payment gateway Mobikwik is also offering 15 per cent Super Cash up to Rs 800 when you pay using Mobikwik wallet.