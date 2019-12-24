India’s ‘tallest’ Christmas tree greets passengers at Delhi Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport is decked up with Christmas decorations, starting even before one enters any of the terminals of Delhi airport.

Flyers boarding flight from Delhi airport (Del) or arriving in the national capital are being greeted by India’s ‘tallest’ artificial Christmas Tree, GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Christmas eve. An artificial Christmas Tree has been installed at approach road to Terminal 3 to wish travellers merry Christmas! With an aim to create a festive ambience filled with fanfare and enthusiasm for the passengers travelling during the Christmas and New Year’s eve, Delhi Airport has been beautifully decorated.

Indira Gandhi International Airport is decked up with Christmas decorations, starting even before one enters any of the terminals of Delhi airport. The “Tallest Christmas Tree” has been installed on the Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) Departure road. The Christmas Tree at Delhi Airport is a 101-feet structure. It is made of over 20,000 Christmas ornaments and 8 lakh pine grass. 80 men worked round the clock for over 2 weeks to create this.

“Christmas fever grips Delhi Airport, once again! The airport welcomes you with India’s tallest majestic Christmas tree on the T3 departure road and several other Christmas decorations at the entrances. The security hold area witnesses a never seen before 18ft Moving Santa, which has already captured the hearts of children and adults alike. A Rotating tree depicting Santa’s Toy Factory and a Ferris wheel placed at the terminal add to the Christmas Vibes at Delhi airport,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

Delhi Airport has been adjudged as World’s best Airport by Airports Council International’s (ACI) in 2017 in the category of above 40 million passengers per annum (mppa). DIAL completed the modernization of Delhi’s IGI Airport including the commissioning of Terminal 3 (T3) – India’s largest Building post-independence, in a record time of 37 months.

IGI airport’s T3 serves as a hub for many carriers and has truly redefined the way Indian passengers fly. Delhi Airport is a leading Indian airport both in Passenger and Cargo capabilities with an annual traffic of 63.5 mppa in 2017.