India’s first snow marathon slated to be held in Lahaul, Himachal; Check details

Snow marathon: Boost to adventure sports! Lahaul and Spiti administration, along with Reach India, are set to organise a Snow Marathon on March 26. This is slated to be the first as well as one-of-its-kind Snow Marathon to be held in India. The details of the event, including its specifications, were shared on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar, Col Arun Natarajan, who is the Chief Event Advisor, Event Execution Head Rajesh Chand and Gaurav Schimer, the founder of the event, during a press conference held in Palchan, near Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. During the conference, they also stated that globally, 10 such ice, winter or snow marathons are held, according to a report in IE.

The event is going to be more challenging than any other format of marathons conducted till now for runners in India, and therefore, it would enhance the ability of the runners.

Snow Marathon is set to have four categories – a full marathon, in which participants would have to run 42 kilometres, and three varieties of half marathons spanning 21 kms, 10 kms and 5 kms. The logistic, monetary and administrative support to the event is being provided by the administration of Lahaul and Spiti

Hoping that the marathon would act as a great training ground for runners wanting to participate in similar races globally, the organisers said that they could not think of any other place to be better for the first Snow Marathon of India than Lahaul. Runners from India as well as abroad are taking part in the race, during which medical emergencies would also be taken care of. The organisers reached out to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, which agreed to serve as the medical partner in case of any untoward event during the marathon.

In fact, during the event, an entire team of doctors and paramedics would remain ready, along with two modern life-saving ambulances, to ensure timely medical aid.