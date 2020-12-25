  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s 1st tiger reserve hot air balloon safari launched in Madhya Pradesh

December 25, 2020 4:43 PM

Shah said the activity will be restricted to the buffer area.

India’s first hot air balloon wildlife safari in a tiger reserve was launched on Friday in the world famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve by Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah.

Shah said the activity will be restricted to the buffer area and people can watch tigers, leopards, Indian sloth bear and other wild animals from a height.

“One more adventure has been added for tourists coming to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve with the launch of the hot air balloon wildlife safari. It is the first in any tiger reserve in the country. Now like Africa’s forests, tourists in India will also enjoy hot air balloon wildlife safari”, Shah told reporters after inaugurating the new service by taking a ride.

He said the state was planning to introduce this service in Pench, Kanha and Panna tiger reserves as well.

The service is being operated by Jaipur-based Sky Waltz and company official Jai Thakur said it was hoping for a good response from tourists.

