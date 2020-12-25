India’s 1st tiger reserve hot air balloon safari launched in Madhya Pradesh

“One more adventure has been added for tourists coming to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve with the launch of the hot air balloon wildlife safari. It is the first in any tiger reserve in the country. Now like Africa’s forests, tourists in India will also enjoy hot air balloon wildlife safari”, Shah told reporters after inaugurating the new service by taking a ride.
He said the state was planning to introduce this service in Pench, Kanha and Panna tiger reserves as well.
The service is being operated by Jaipur-based Sky Waltz and company official Jai Thakur said it was hoping for a good response from tourists.