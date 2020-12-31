Indians still love to travel! Puri, Goa, Kerala emerge top travel destinations in their categories: OYO Travelopedia

OYO's travel data shows January 2020 (pre-covid) as being the most travelled month this year, followed by most cancellations in April 2020 due to the pandemic related lockdown.

Indians love to travel and it’s no big surprise that India has even topped the travel charts as the most booked country! Meanwhile Delhi has been topping the charts for most travel bookings from across the world in 2020, according to OYO Travelopedia. Releasing OYO Travelopedia 2020 today, the third annual year end travel index, OYO Hotels & Home shares interesting travel trends that are bound to take you by surprise. Notably, some of the most popular tourist beach destinations this year are Goa, Kochi, Vizag and Pondicherry. As COVID-19 pandemic struck fear and caution among people, OYO Travelopedia marks a significant travel trend this year – Puri emerged as India’s top pilgrimage destination, followed by Vrindavan, Tirupati, Shirdi and Varanasi.

OYO’s travel data shows January 2020 (pre-covid) as being the most travelled month this year, followed by most cancellations in April 2020 due to the pandemic related lockdown.

Another tidbit pertains to an OYO Hotel in Shahjahanpur and another in Chennai which have witnessed an average occupancy of 100% since COVID-19 related lockdown.

Interestingly, OYO served 2500 pincodes in 2020, a year that is now synonymous with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to OYO Travelopedia 2020, a single user stayed at OYO hotels 128 times in 2020, whereas another OYO customer spent approx 50,000 seconds on the OYO app throughout the year, clearly highlighting the uptick in terms of demand for travel.

OYO Travelopedia 2020: Bookings surge from Middle East

More than 73,000 repatriated Indians had completed their institutional quarantine at OYOs across India, with most bookings coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

However, the grim reality remains that the hospitality segment was one of the worst affected worldwide. A silver lining, however, points to the fact that India has topped the charts for OYO as the most booked country once cities began unlocking. Clearly, affordability is emerging as a key component of consumer spending when it comes to travel and hospitality.

The icing on the cake is that December 2020 tops as the month which is witnessing the most travel demand during the holiday season.