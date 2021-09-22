Indians ready for leisurely international travel again, survey finds

The survey also found that 57% of the Indian respondents feel safe about staying in hotels. (Representative image)

A vast majority of Indians are ready to travel internationally for leisure following the second Covid-19 wave in the country as reduced anxiety and the end to travel curbs have lifted sentiment, a new study has found.

According to Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker, 57% of Indians surveyed plan to travel internationally for leisure over the next three months.

International travel for leisure came to standstill following the outbreak of Covid-19 and the suspension of the scheduled international flights last year. Since then, several initiatives such as vaccine passports, travel corridors, air bubble arrangements, and Vaccinated Travel Lane have been undertaken to ease the international passenger movement. This has led to a rise in search inquiries for international travel, providing a glimmer of hope for the battered travel and hospitality sector.

The survey also found that 57% of the Indian respondents feel safe about staying in hotels. Additionally, 19% of the respondents intend to spend money on travel during the second wave, compared to 11% during the previous one.

The decline in Covid-19 cases in India has been followed by several countries lifting travel restrictions for Indians.

India has air-bubble agreements with 28 countries at present. Indian flyers who completed their Covishield dose can also travel to 16 European countries as part of the European Union’s ‘Green Pass’ initiative.

The United Arab Emirates has started issuing tourist visas, including to Indians, ahead of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Turkish Embassy in India announced earlier this month that fully vaccinated Indians flying to Turkey would no longer be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Germany last month reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, upgrading the designation from the higher restriction “virus variant areas” level. With this upgrade, it removed the ban on entry of Indian travellers. Spain is also allowing Indians who have been fully vaccinated enter the country.