Indian travelers, be alert! MEA issues travel advisory for Iraq

By: |
Published: January 8, 2020 11:27:12 AM

Any and all plans of leisure travel to Iraq can be postponed for another date.

US Iran tension, US Iran tensions latest, US Iran tensions impact on india, US Iran tension news, india travel advisory iraq, iraq missile attack, iran attack on iraq, ministry of external affairs, india travel advisoryIndian carriers have been advised to avoid Iraq, Iran and Gulf airspace

Indian travelers, be alert! If you have been planning to travel to Iraq, take note of MEA’s travel advisory! Any and all plans of leisure travel to Iraq can be postponed for another date. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory and tweeted the same to all citizens, asking them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq.

Official spokesperson of Union Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday has tweeted that all Indian nationals should avoid any non-essential visit to Iraq until the ministry issues any further information. Also, Indians living in Iraq have to also remain alert about the current situation and avoid travel within the country.

Kumar has also informed that Indian embassies in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil would function normally for any assistance to Indian citizens.

The government has also advised India-based airlines to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, ANI has reported.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Indian travelers, be alert! MEA issues travel advisory for Iraq
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Good news for birdwatchers! ‘Buxa Bird Festival’ begins in West Bengal
2Relive your own ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moments! Travel to South Goa, a must-visit destination in 2020
3Stuck at airport due to flight delay? Here’s how you can get free meal!