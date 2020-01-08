Indian travelers, be alert! MEA issues travel advisory for Iraq

Indian carriers have been advised to avoid Iraq, Iran and Gulf airspace

Indian travelers, be alert! If you have been planning to travel to Iraq, take note of MEA’s travel advisory! Any and all plans of leisure travel to Iraq can be postponed for another date. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory and tweeted the same to all citizens, asking them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq.

Official spokesperson of Union Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday has tweeted that all Indian nationals should avoid any non-essential visit to Iraq until the ministry issues any further information. Also, Indians living in Iraq have to also remain alert about the current situation and avoid travel within the country.

Travel Advisory for Iraq In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq.1/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2020

Kumar has also informed that Indian embassies in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil would function normally for any assistance to Indian citizens.

Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.2/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2020

The government has also advised India-based airlines to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, ANI has reported.

Government Sources: India tells all Indian carriers to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region pic.twitter.com/ePTl7Vxjdr — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

More details are awaited.