New Vande Bharat trains to give enhanced travel experience with higher speed and more features; Check details

Indian Railways is getting ready to roll out new rakes of Vande Bharta trains extending the semi-high speed services on new routes. The national transporter has tweeted that the new Vande Bharat trains will make the travel experience much better, with higher speed and more features. Vande Bharat 2, the new avatar of semi-high speed trains, as per the railways’ release will offer best facilities to passengers. Here’s the list of latest, more advancements and improved features in Vande Bharat 2 trains:



– 0 to 100 Kmph speed in just 52 second

– Maximum speed up to 180 Kmph

– Lesser weight of 392 ton instead of 430 ton

– WI-FI content on demand

– 32-inch LCD TVs which was of 24 inch in earlier version

– 15 percent more energy efficient ACs

– Dust free clean air cooling of traction motor to make the travel more comfortable

– Side recliner seat facility will now be available for all classes, not just Executive Class

– Photo-catalytic ultra violet air purification system installed in RMPU or roof mounted Roof Mounted Package Unit for air purification



The Photo-catalytic ultra violet air purification system is installed in new Vande Bharat trains as recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, virus, etc., coming through fresh air and return air.



Recently Southern Railway shared a video of Vande Bharat express running at 180 kmph and a glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph.

Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022

On Friday, the trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. According to media reports the 3rd Vande Bharat train will run on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route and will be flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th September. In the trail runs, Vande Bharat express clocked 180 kmph speed but its actual speed on existing tracks will be around 130 kmph. Existing tracks are getting upgraded to support the speed of 160 kmph.