All train ticket reservation counters to be closed? Indian Railways rubbishes reports

Is Indian Railways planning to shut down all tickets counters where travellers can physically book tickets? The national transporter has rubbished the reports being circulated in some section of media claiming that the Indian Railways is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. “It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration,” West Central Railway tweeted. Train ticket booking continues to be done via both online and offline mode. Travellers can book Indian Railways Train Tickets from IRCTC’s website and IRCTC train ticket booking app and they can also walk into Indian Railways train ticket booking counters to get reserved and unreserved train tickets.

Some media reports are being circulated that the railway is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration.

#IndianRailways @RailMinIndia @drmkota — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) August 18, 2022

It seems rumour mills are working overtime as couple of days ago, there were reports that Indian Railways will charge for train tickets of kids below 5 years age. Railways said that this claim is misleading and it has not changed any current rule for booking train tickets for kids under 5 years of age. They can travel for free with their parents. However if parents want separate berth for them, they can book it at the existing train ticket price.



Also Read | Vistadome coach in Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi train: Travellers can now enjoy scenic beauty of Narmada Valley – Check details

“On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5 year old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier. A Circular dated 06.03.2020 of Ministry of Railways states that Children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, separate berth or seat(in chair car) shall not be given. Therefore purchase of any ticket is not required provided separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged,” Indian Railways said in a press statement.