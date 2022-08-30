Indian Railways shares pic of redeveloped Vadnagar train Station in PM Narendra Modi’s hometown; Check image

Indian Railways has shared the image of redeveloped Vadnagar Railway Station in Mehsana district of Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi’s father and he himself is said to have sold tea on this railway station. The railway station earlier had a meter gauge rail line. The 55-km long Mehsana-Varetha rail line is now electrified broad gauge. Last year, PM Modi virtually flagged off a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train from Gandhinagar Railway Station to Varetha Railway Station in Mehsana, with a halt at Vadnagar.

New India 🇮🇳, New Stations 🚉 pic.twitter.com/GIxTMTf0V3 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 28, 2022



Vadnagar Railway Station is now connected to the rest of India via broad gauge and passenger and goods trains run on this section. Vadnagar Railway station has got a Rs 100 crore makeover. The Gujarat Tourism Department has also installed a large tea kettle at the Vadnagar Railway station. Union Ministry of Culture and Gujarat Tourism Department had jointly declared development of Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan Heritage Circuit last year.



Excavations by the Gujarat State Archaeology Department in 2007 had revealed a Buddhist monastery, at Vadnagar, dating back to between 2nd and 4th Century AD. Vadnagar is getting promoted as a city of world-class heritage with lot of tourism potential to attract domestic and international travellers. The Ministry of Culture is helming a project along with the Gujarat government to develop Vadnagar as a “Landmark Heritage Destination” and the international conference will discuss the history of Vadnagar, heritage and cultural significance, development of Vadnagar archaeological sites, water management, traditional methods of water storage, Buddhist heritage, and development of archaeological museums, among other things. Redeveloped railway station with electrified broad gauge line and MEMU trains is expected to increase footfall of tourists and boost the local economy.



As many as 1,253 Railway stations across the country had been identified for development, out of which 1,215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are set to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by 2022-23. The names of stations located in Gujarat identified for development under the ‘Adarsh’ Station Scheme are Ambli Road, Bechraji, Bhaktinagar, Bhanvad, Bhatariya, Dahod, Gandhidham, Gandhigram, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Kadi, Khambliya, Kim, oat Kosamba, Lalpurjam, Maninagar, Navsari, New Bhuj, Okha, Palanpur, Sabarmati, Siddhpur, Udhana, Una, Unja, Vadnagar, Vijapur, Visnagar, Vyara, Gandhinagar Capital, Sabarmati BG and Patan.