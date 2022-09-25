Indian Railways shares mesmerising video of Aryankavu Tunnel that connects Kerala and Tamil Nadu

The Ministry of Railways has released a mesmerising video of the Aryankavu Tunnel. It connects Aryankavu (Kerala) and Bhagavathipuram (Tamil Nadu) section and is located on the border of Kollam, Kerala, and Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

The 30 seconds video clip taken from a drone shows a train passing through woods and entering the tunnel. The ministry tweeted the video clip from its official Twitter handle, on Saturday. It has garnered over 13K views and nearly 1000 likes.

The Aryankavu–Puliyara (Kottavasal) tunnel, also known as the “Aryankavu tunnel”, is a colonial-era railway tunnel in the country. The tunnel is 891.70 meters long and is a section of the Kollam-Sengottai railway line. This was the first line in the former Travancore Kingdom. Interestingly, it has been in operation for more than a century.

In 1901, the construction of the tunnel began. Two years later, it was finally completed in 1903. Adding to its beauty, the conch insignia of the Travancore Kingdom has been inscribed on both sides of the tunnel.

In Kerala, it is the longest railway tunnel. 672 meters inside the tunnel from the Aryankavu entrance in Kerala, the border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is located.

It is pertinent to mention here that, recently, Indian Railways also shared a mesmerising drone video showing a train passing from vintage ‘13 arch bridge’. The 17 seconds long video clip showed the beauty of the Southern Railway.

“Ecstatic! Captivating view of train traversing over the vintage ‘13 arch bridge’(Pathimoonu Kannara Palam) on Sengottai-Punalur section of Southern Railway,” Ministry of Railways tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

On the Kollam-Sengottai railway line in India, the Pathimoonnu Kannara Bridge (also called the “13 Arch Bridge”) is a historic British-era structure. The bridge is situated at Kazhuthurutty in the Kollam district of Kerala. It is a part of one of India’s oldest mountain rail lines.

