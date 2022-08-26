Renovated waiting lounge ready for travellers at Jabalpur Railway Station; Check its facilities

Indian railways has shared the glimpse of Jabalpur Railway Station’s renovated waiting lounge. Designed for comfort, leisure and relaxation, the new waiting lounge boasts of multiple facilities for travellers and railways passengers viz., food and snacks counter for tasty meals, well-lit and comfortable seating and dining areas, sofas for relaxations, massage chair, LCD TV and information system, air conditioning and tea and coffee machine, etc.

Comfort, Leisure & Relaxation: Renovated waiting lounge of Jabalpur Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/nSBH3Qlmgd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 25, 2022

Jabalpur Railway station is getting redeveloped and upgraded with various new features by the the Indian railways. The headquarters of West Central Railways, Jabalpur, will now have various state-of-the-art passenger amenities have including AC waiting room, AC lounge, escalator, lift, video wall and HD screen. The Indian Railways is also adding a pedestrian plaza for smooth and swift movement of passengers. Indian Railways has installed a total of six escalators and four lifts in the Jabalpur station premises. For divyangjan passengers and rail users a special ramp has been constructed. The West Central Railway HQ station will also have two video wall, 13 HD screens, and 23 display boards.



Vistadome coach in Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi train: Travellers can now enjoy scenic beauty of Narmada Valley – Check details



West Central Railways had selected Jabalpur, Satna, Madan Mahal, Sagar, Maihar, Pipriya, Bandakpur, Kareli, Sehora Road, Makronia, Byohari, Saraigram, Amdara and Bina Malkhedi railways stations for redevelopment and upgradation. Recently, the Jan Shatabdi Express connecting Jabalpur with the state capital Bhopal’s Rani Kamla Pati Railway Station also got a Vistadome coach. The train runs through picturesque Narmada valley between Satpura and Vindhya range and connectes various tourist destinations. The valley is scenic and full of Insta-friendly views! It has stoppages at Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur, Shridham and Madan Mahal stations. It is expected to boost tourism in Jabalpur. The city is famous for marble rocks, dhaundhar water fall and bheda ghat. Another railway station in West Central Railway, Rani Kamlapati railway station has been re-developed and upgraded recently. Currently, techno economic feasibility redevelopment plans of other railway stations are being worked out on the basis of the experience of these two airport-like railway stations.