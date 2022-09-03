This stunning futuristic building in New Delhi is not an airport! Check details and images

Indian Railways is redeveloping railway stations across the country. Railway stations like Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal, Gandhinagar Capital in Gujarat and Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru have already got modern look. Now, Indian Railways has shared proposed futuristic exterior design of redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station which looks straight out of a Sci-Fi movie. New Delhi is one of India’s oldest and most busy Railway Stations. Situated in the heart of national capital, New Delhi Railway Station is connected to almost every part of the railway network in India. From Jammu & Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and from Gujarat to Nagaland, passengers can board train for all corners of the country from New Delhi Railway Station. Check out the Indian Railways tweet on NDLS’ proposed design:

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022



Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is one of the largest redevelopment project for the national transporter. According to media reports, the redevelopment plan may cost around Rs 4,700 to 4,800 crore and, reportedly, it is being directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). According to reports, the railway station will have a six floor building with two large signature domes. Once completed, it will be the new landmark for New Delhi. It will be connected to nearby areas like Connaught Place and the Karnail Singh stadium by a road network and it will also decongest the busy area around Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

The twin-dome terminal building will be 80-metres high and 450-metres long and will cover all 16 platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station. The station will have a 650-metre long high street along the state entry road which will be pedestrian-friendly. The station will be integrated with Delhi Metro’s Yellow line and Airport Express Line via multi-modal transport hubs (MMTS) situated on both sides of the NDLS railway station. These MMTS will also be the hubs for local buses connecting NDLS to all parts of the National Capital Region.



Indian Railways has identified as many as 1,253 Railway stations across the country for development, out of which 1,215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are set to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by 2022-23.