Indian Railways made additional 2614 trips to cater to festive travel rush: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways is catering to the massive demands of festive travellers by adding special trains. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed that said that the Centre has added a total of 36,59,000 extra berths for festival demand during Chhath, Diwali and Durga Puja by running additional 2,614 trips of trains.

Total 36,59,000 extra berths made available for festival demand during Chhath, Diwali and Puja by running additional 2,614 trips of trains. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022

Moreover, 250 special trains have been added for the upcoming Chhath Puja. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available, the minister informed to ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide special trains for the Chhath Puja, celebrated with much pomp in the state. He said that people from different parts of the country can travel to their native places by using these special trains.

He further extended his greetings for the Chhath Puja that will be celebrated between October 28 and 31st.

“I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja,” the Union Minister added.

In response to the increasing number of passengers during the Chhath Puja season, Indian Railways last month in an official statement said that it has planned to run 32 special trains. These trains will be providing comfortable and smooth travel for the passengers.

The special trains will be connecting various places across the country, such as Darbhanga, Saharsa, and Bhagalpur. They will also run on different railway routes such as Firozpur, Katihar, and Amritsar.

Moreover, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve, flagged off the Jalna-Chhapra Junction Weekly Special. This route will strengthen connectivity of Marathwada region with Prayagraj, Varanasi & Chhapra along with facilitating convenience for the pilgrims.