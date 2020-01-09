Passport Index: Japan world’s most power passport! Check India’s passport ranking and other details

Indian passport notched up a score of 58.

Indian passport ranking: Indian passport has secured a ranking of 84, as per the Henley Passport Index. Indian passport notched up a score of 58. Indian passport shares its rank with African country Mauritania and Central Asian nation Tajikistan. The passport ranking chart is led by Japan. Japan’s passport has secured a score of 191. China passport has secured 72nd position with a score of 71.

India’s other neighbours have featured in the passport ranking list as well. Pakistan passport has secured a rank of 104 with a score of 32. Sri Lanka passport has secured a rank of 97 with a score of 42. Bangladesh passport has secured a rank of 98 with a score of 41. Nepal passport has secured a rank of 101 with a score of 38. Afghanistan has secured a rank of 107 with a score of 26.

Top 10 countries in the passport ranking index are 1. Japan (191), 2. Singapore (190), 3. Germany, South Korea (189), 4. Finland, Italy (188), 5. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain (187), 6. France, Sweeden (186), 7. Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland (185), 8. Belgium, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (184), 9. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand (183), 10. Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia (181).

The Henley Passport Index is considered as the original ranking of all the passports of the nations across the world. The rankings take account of the number of destinations which passport holders of that country can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information and enhanced by ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.