Indian millennial travellers choose holiday destinations based on what they’ll eat: Report

Italy (27 per cent), Singapore (26 per cent) and United States (26 per cent) have topped a list of the hottest spots on earth for foodie millennials in India, according to the Hotels.com Tasty Travels report. Paying tribute to these delicious destinations, Hotels.com has collaborated with food artist Carl Warner to bring foodies’ favourite hangouts to life, using the city’s famous food ingredients – Parisian buildings made of cheese, the Pantheon made of pasta and Mount Fuji made of seaweed, every city looks good enough to eat.

Two thirds of Indian millennials (67 per cent) admitted a destination’s cuisine is the biggest deciding factor when picking where to holiday, with the nightlife scene (13 per cent), adventure activities (17 per cent) and art and culture (24 per cent) being less appetising. The younger generation are now even more focused on munching delicious local delicacies on holiday (59 per cent) than going to the beach or being by the pool (19 per cent) and exploring the outdoors (33per cent).

It’s food over friends these days, as 60 per cent admit they prefer to snap their food than their friends’ faces (27 per cent) for Instagram #sorrynotsorry. The research found a gut-busting rise in food photography on social media, as on a week’s holiday, Indian millennial travelers snap on an average of 172 photos, of which almost a quarter are of food. Interestingly, dining at a top rated restaurant with a Michelin-star (23 per cent) emerged as one of the most sought-after food experience amongst Indians.

The Hotels.com survey also revealed that pasta and pizza (48 per cent) are the food Indian millennials are most likely to post on social media, followed by burgers and beers (28 per cent) and fancy-looking noodles (27 per cent)}. Young travellers don’t play it safe with their food choices either, as more than one-third Indian millennials claimed they’d love to try chicken feet (32 per cent) and garlic ice cream (31 per cent).

To celebrate this combination of food and travel, renowned food artist Carl Warner has created a unique collection of artworks bringing the top foodie destinations to life. Each city scene, captured in HD photography, is deliciously constructed with famous foods from each location. Parisian markets and the Eiffel Tower are built with decadent chocolate and blue cheese; the Pantheon and a cobbled back street in Rome are brought to life with pasta, parma ham and Parmesan cheese; while a serene zen garden and tea ceremony are imagined with maki rolls, ginger and shiitake mushrooms overlooking Mount Fuji, in Warner’s tribute to Tokyo.

Food artist and photographer Carl Warner, said, “When Hotels.com approached me with the idea, I instantly knew this project was right up my bean cobbled, blue cheese street! It was a great opportunity for me to bring images and scenes of these hugely popular foodie destinations to life in an exciting and contemporary way. I hope that these images will not only blow people away, but inspire them to get online, get booking and not just ‘sight-see’ but ‘sight-taste’.”

The Tasty Travels research also revealed that it’s no longer about the five-star dining experience that costs the same as a house deposit, millennials now prefer street food (30 per cent) to Michelin star restaurants (23 per cent). Eating experiences are in fact now so high on the millennial travel tick-list, 69 per cent of Indian travellers said foodie experiences stand out the most in their holiday memories. This topped spending time with their travel buddy (15 per cent), and even a cheeky adrenaline activity (12 per cent) #TastyTravels.

Nelson Allen, general manager, APAC for the Hotels.com brand comments,“The passion that millennial travellers have for what we at Hotels.com call #TastyTravels, comes from a universal truth – that food is one of life’s greatest pleasures. What’s more, as experiences have become the new social currency, travel opens a door to an amazing array of ‘share worthy’ dishes to try. So, it’s no surprise that younger generation travellers are defining their holidays by what they eat.”