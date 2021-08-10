Indian heritage conservation to get a boost as Centre decides to set up Indian Institute of Heritage: Everything to know

The Centre said that the institute would be set up as a Deemed to be University.

Heritage of India: Heritage has been a key aspect for India and now, to further the cause and importance of the country’s rich heritage, the Centre has decided to set up Indian Institute of Heritage at Noida. On Monday, the Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that the world-class university would be set up to provide higher education and research facilities in areas linked to the rich heritage that the country has to offer, along with how it can be conserved. Here’s everything we know about the institute that would be set up.

Indian Institute of Heritage: Why it is being set up

The institute is being set up to provide focus on conservation as well as research around the rich tangible heritage that India houses. Indian Institute of Heritage would aim to offer research, development as well as knowledge in fields and activities associated with heritage to enhance the cultural, economic and scientific aspects in the country. As per the Centre, this would be a standalone institution of its kind in India.

Indian Institute of Heritage: Different schools under it

The Centre said that the institute would be set up as a Deemed to be University. For this purpose, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, New Delhi-based School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture’s National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, Lucknow-based National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property and the New Delhi-based Academic Wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts would be integrated. All of these institutions would become the various schools under the Deemed to be University, the Centre said.

Courses to be offered at IIH

As per the primary information provided by the Centre, the institution would offer Masters as well as Ph.D. courses in areas like History of Arts, Museology, Archaeology, Manuscriptology, Conservation, Archival Studies, Epigraphy and Numismatics, and Preventives Conservation among others. Apart from this, the institute would also offer conservation training facilities to students as well as in-service employees at the IIH.

India is known globally for its rich heritage, which dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization. The diversity of India and the distinct cultures that span from north to south and east to west have led to a diverse collection of tangible heritage that attracts people from all over the world. Moreover, the glorious as well as tumultuous history of India – like the Mughal regime and British regime – have added their own distinct marks in the tangible heritage of the country. While this heritage is important from a tourism perspective, it is also important because it provides a better understanding of the history of the country. Conservation is important to ensure continuity and preservation of this rich heritage and research in these areas can broaden the horizon of the next generation of explorers, and IIH can play a pivotal role in both of these aspects.