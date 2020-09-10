India-US flights: United Airlines to start daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco

India-US flights: United claims that it is prioritising health and safety of customer and delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM programme.

India-US flights: Soon you will be able to fly non-stop from Delhi to Chicago and Bengaluru to San Francisco. United Airlines has announced that it would operate first-ever nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco. The United Airlines will operate daily flights between New Delhi and Chicago in December 2020 and Bengaluru and San Francisco in 2021. United Airlines already operate flight services from ew Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco.

The new routes are subject to government approval and tickets will be available for purchase on united.com and the United app in the coming weeks. United has served India since 2005.

United claims that it is prioritising health and safety of customer and delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM programme. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind.

These are – 1. Requiring all travellers – including crew members – to wear face coverings. 2. Using HEPA filters – in the air and during the entire boarding and deplaning process – to circulate air and remove up to 99.97 per cent of airborne particles. 3. Using electrostatic spraying before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation. 4. Using ultraviolet lighting technology on pilot flight decks to further disinfect the aircraft interior.5. During check-in, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have COVID-19 symptoms. 6. Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience, 7. Boarding fewer customers at a time, from the back of the plane to the front, to allow for more social distancing.

“These new nonstop services will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from India with even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our hubs to destinations across the Americas,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales. “By introducing the first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers.”