India-UK flights: Vistara announces new schedule of Delhi-London flights, Virgin Atlantic launches 2 new routes

India-UK flights: More flights have been announced enhancing air-connectivity between India and the UK. Vistara has announced that it would add more flight services between Delhi and London Heathrow. Vistara will be operating these flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and London Heathrow (LHR) as part of the bilateral “transport bubble” between the governments of India and the UK. Virgin Atlantic also has launched two new routes — Mumbai-Manchester and Delhi-Manchester.

Virgin Atlantic Mumbai-Manchester, Delhi-Manchester flight schedule: Virgin Atlantic will operate the first flight on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai-Manchester route on December 20 and Delhi-Manchester route on January 6.

Vistara Delhi-London flight schedule: Flight number UK017 will depart from Delhi at 1.45 pm (IST) and arrive in London at 5.45 pm (Local time). Flight number UK018 will depart from London at 8.50 pm (Local time) and reach Delhi at 10.25 am (IST). These two flights will be available from October 25 to November 20, 2020 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.

From November 21 to November 30, 2020, Flight number UK017 will depart from Delhi at 1.45 pm (IST) and reach London at 5.45 pm (local time). Flight number UK018 will depart from London at 8.50 pm and reach Delhi 10.25 am (IST). These flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

From December 1, 2020, to March 27, 2021, Flight Number UK017 will depart from Delhi at 1.45 pm and reach London at 5.45 pm (Local time). Flight number UK018 will depart from London at 8.50 pm (local time) and reach Delhi 10.25 am (IST).