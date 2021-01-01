India-UK flights to resume from January 8 with some restrictions

India-UK flights to resume.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from 8th January 2021. The Operations till 23rd January will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only.

(more details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.