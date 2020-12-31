India UK flights Update: When will commercial flight services resume? All you need to know

India UK flights news: Initially, the Government of India suspended flights to and from the UK till December 31. (Reuters image)

India-UK flights latest: The government of India has extended “temporary suspension” on flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2020, citing the new Covid strain or variant that was traced in that country. However, people stuck in the UK are eagerly waiting to when the resumption of flights will come into the effect. Meanwhile, the Director-General of Civil Aviation has extended restrictions on “scheduled International commercial flights” till January 31. The restrictions, however, will not include international cargo flights and DGCA-approved flights.

Reason behind Government’s decision to extend India-UK flight suspension

Initially, the Government of India suspended flights to and from the UK till December 31. The Ministry of Civil Aviation then extended the tenure of the suspension of India-UK flights based on the recommendations put forward by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Union Health Ministry received valuable inputs from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) and the National Task Force (NTF). While JMG is being headed by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS), DG, ICMR, and Member (Health), NITI Aayog head the NTF.

When, How will the India-UK flights resume?

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted that after January 7, a “strictly regulated resumption” will be put in place. The guidelines will be issued ‘shortly’, said Puri. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also recommended the Ministry of Civil Aviation to work out a mechanism for the resumption of a “limited number of flights” from the UK. Both ministries will hold consultations on the issue.

A lot will depend on the development since the new strain of Covid is being found in several countries across continents. In India, so far reported 25 cases of the new variant of Covid.

India on December 31 has reported 21,821 new COVID-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths, according to details provided by the Union Health Ministry. Total Coronavirus cases in India are 1,02,66,674 including active Covid cases of 2,57,656, total recoveries of 98,60,280 and death toll of 1,48,738.