India-UK flights ban: Covid-19 test, Quarantine guidelines in Mumbai, at airports explained

India UK Flights ban: Hours after the circular issued by the DGCA, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced Covid 19 testing, quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the UK in Mumbai. (Reuters image)

India-UK flight ban latest: India has banned flights to and from the United Kindom citing the new “out of control” strain of Coronavirus in that country. The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued guidelines for people traveling to and from the UK.

Which types of India-UK flights have been banned?

All cargo-operations and DGCA-approved flights will not fall under the travel restrictions. Passengers from the UK will not be allowed to board any direct or indirect flight to any city in India, according to a circular issued by the DGCA.

India-UK flights ban time, period

The ban on India-UK flights will remain in place from 11.59 PM on December 22 to December 31. The DGCA has categorically ordered that no flights from the UK will be able to land in India after 11.59 pm on December 22.

Covid 19 testing at Airports

The DGCA in its circular dated December 21 stated that all flyers arriving from the UK in India will need to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at Airports. This is a compulsory exercise. Flyers, if found Coronavirus positive, will need to under quarantine based on the directions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus Covid 19 testing, Quarantine guidelines in Mumbai

Hours after the circular issued by the DGCA, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced Covid 19 testing, quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the UK in Mumbai. The BMC stated that all flyers arriving from the UK at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai will need to undergo “mandatory institutional quarantine” for seven days in a nearby hotel. Flyers will have to pay the entire cost.

If there are “symptomatic passengers”, they will be taken to Seven Hills Hospital. Meanwhile, all flyers will have to undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test between the 5th day and the 7th day after their landing. Flyers will need to pay the Coronavirus testing cost. If any flyer found Covid negative, then he or she would be discharged with 7 days mandatory home quarantine. Those, who will be found “Positive asymptomatic”, will be quarantined for 14 days at the hotel or dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the city. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will arrange the transport facilities for flyers from the UK.