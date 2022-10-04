India to soon get world’s largest safari park, to cover 10,000 acres near Delhi NCR

Haryana is planning to develop a big Jungle Safari Range near Gurugram. This curated safari park will cover an area of 10,000 acres over the Aravalli hill ranges in Haryana’s Gurugram and Nuh districts. According to a statement by the Haryana Government, this project will be the largest such project in the world. Presently the largest curated park outside Africa is situated in the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah. The park in Sharjah opened in February 2020 and covers an area of 2,000 acres.



The government further said in the statement, “The proposed Aravalli park would be five times more this size and it would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, desert, etc.” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited Sharjah Safari in this regard.



“The proposed project will be jointly developed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Haryana government. The Centre will also provide funds to the state for the project,” said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. A foundation will be set up to manage the project, sources said. The government has shortlisted two international companies for the area development. The Jungle safari scheme will not only boost tourism but also provide employment opportunities to local residents, he said. “Furthermore, villagers in the surrounding villages will be benefited from the Home Stay Policy,” said the chief minister.

The State govt floated a global Expression of Interest for the project and two big companies with international experience and expertise in designing and operating such safari facilities have been shortlisted, said Haryana CM.



The Aravalli mountain range is home to many species of birds, wild animals and butterflies. (With PTI Inputs)