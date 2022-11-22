India scraps filling Air Suvidha form for international flyers

In what could be a good tidings for flyers, the Central government on Monday cancelled the requirement to fill out Air Suvidha forms for people coming to India from foreign countries in the face of declining coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the revised guidelines will be effective from November 22, PTI reported.

Earlier, passengers arriving in India from foreign countries had to fill up the Air Suvidha form, which was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the civil aviation ministry issued a directive that air passengers are not required to use masks during air travel but they should preferably use them.

Also Read | Do you still need to wear mask during air travel? Check important announcement by the govt

According to the MoHFW’s latest guidelines, flyers should be fully inoculated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. Also, the air travellers must ensure maintaining physical distance and health officials will conduct thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers at the point of entry.

“If the passengers show any symptoms during screening, they will be immediately isolated and taken to a designated healthcare center as per the protocol,” it said.

All passengers should monitor themselves after the arrival. In case they find any suggestive symptoms, they should call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number or contact nearest healthcare center,” the guidelines added.

Also Read | 15.24 lakh foreigners visited India in 2021; highest from US, followed by Bangladesh

As the COVID-19 cases are slumping with significant vaccination converge being made, the ministry has revised the current guidelines.

However there would be in-flight announcements about the ongoing pandemic, including preferable use of masks and maintaining physical distances, the ministry said.

India registered 406 new coronavirus infections taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,421 while the active cases declined to 6,402, according to official data on Monday, PTI reported.