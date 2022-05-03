Tourists throng Kashmir to escape searing heatwave, Valley tourism recovers

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Jammu & Kashmir as the plains across the country continue to bear the brunt of searing temperatures. Many states have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past few weeks, with maximum temperatures hovering over 45°C in some cities. The intense heat has pushed up demand for power and several states reported long hours of power cut. Away from the searing heat, a tourist in Jammu & Kashmir told ANI that the weather was pleasant in the Valley, adding that it was the perfect time to enjoy Kashmir.

A large group of tourists were seen enjoying Shikara rides on the Dal Lake in Srinagar and at the Mughal Gardens.

Another tourist told the news agency that Kashmir more than lived up to its claim to fame as the paradise on Earth. There is no comparison between Kashmir and any other place in terms of natural beauty, he said. The air also feels different and clean, he added. The tourists were also happy with the cleanliness.

The influx of visitors has also boosted the Union Territory’s tourism industry that had suffered following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and two years of the pandemic. Traders and people associated with the industry expressed their delight at the response they were getting from the tourists.

Many tourists are visiting Kashmir now and people working in the tourism sector hardly get any free time, Rauf Trambu, a tour and travel agent told ANI. He added that good business had come back to Kashmir after a long time.

The travel agent said hotels in Kashmir had all been booked for May, while advance bookings for June have also started already. He said business was expected grow further in the coming months as the heatwave continued to batter northern India.