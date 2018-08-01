India continue to hold top spot for Dubai tourism in H1

Dubai welcomed a record 8.10 million foreign overnight tourists during the first six months of 2018.

India continued to be the top source market for tourism in Dubai, with over one million travellers visiting the megapolis during the first half of 2018, a three per cent rise over the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia and the UK also retained the second and the third spots, respectively, while China ended the first half of 2018 in the fourth place, according to Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Meanwhile, Russia topped the growth charts with a 74 per cent increase over H1 2017, delivering 405,000 visitors to jump five positions within the top 10 source markets.

China and Russia benefited from added ease of travel access following the introduction of visa-on-arrival facilities for their citizens in late 2016 and early 2017, respectively, according to Dubai Tourism.

The first half also saw increased contributions from the US and Germany, who were at seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Dubai is on track for projected growth into the second half of 2018, according to Dubai Tourism.

Its director general Helal Saeed Almarri said the first six months have both generated and sustained a steady performance, supporting strong growth across Dubai’s global feeder markets.